JU observes Independence Day with due respect | University News

JU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Kamrul Ahsan paid homage to three million martyrs and freedom fighters of the Great Liberation War by placing a floral wreath at the National Mausoleum at Savar this morning.

The authorities of Jahangirnagar University (JU) today observed the 55th Independence and National Day with due respect and befitting manner.

Marking the day, the university authorities organized different programmes on the campus.

JU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Kamrul Ahsan paid homage to three million martyrs and freedom fighters of the Great Liberation War by placing a floral wreath at the National Mausoleum at Savar this morning.

JU Pro VC (Academic) Prof Dr Mahfuzur Rahman, Pro-VC (Administration) Prof Dr Sohel Ahmed, treasurer Prof Dr Abdur Rab, proctor Prof Dr AKM Rashidul Alam, acting registrar ABM Azizur Rahman, faculties of various departments and institutes, provosts of different dormitories and officials of the university were present in placing wreaths among others.

Later, Jahangirnagar University Teachers' Association (JUTA), JU Officers Association, the leaders of different student organizations and different socio-cultural organisations also placed wreaths.

Earlier, at the beginning of the day, Pro-VC (Academic) Prof Dr Mahfuzur Rahman and Pro-VC (Administration) Prof Dr Sohel Ahmed hoisted the national flag and the university flag, respectively, in front of the new administrative building.

Marking the day, the national flag was hoisted atop all administrative buildings and residential halls.

The entire campus has been illuminated with colourful lights.

Source: BSS