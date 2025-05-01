JUCSU polls to be held on July 31: JU VC | University News

JUCSU polls to be held on July 31: JU VC

JU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan announced the election date at a press conference around 11:55 pm at the council room of the university's new administrative building.

Jahangirnagar University authorities decided to hold the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (JUCSU) polls on July 31.

“We constituted an election commission led by Prof Md. Maniruzzaman of the English Department.