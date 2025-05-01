JUCSU polls to be held on July 31: JU VC | University News

Jahangirnagar University authorities decided to hold the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (JUCSU) polls on July 31.
JU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan announced the election date at a press conference around 11:55 pm at the council room of the university's new administrative building.
“We constituted an election commission led by Prof Md. Maniruzzaman of the English Department.We also decided to hold JUCSU election on July 31 this year after the trial of the culprits who were involved in the attacks during the July uprising, said Prof Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan.