July uprising martyr families block Shahbagh | Miscellaneous News

Dozens of family members of July uprising martyrs have blocked the Shahbagh intersection demanding justice and official recognition for the sacrifice of their loved ones.

Holding photographs of the deceased and placards calling for justice, the protesters accused the government of indifference and neglect.

They demanded Sheikh Hasina be extradited from India as soon as possible and put to trial for July massacre.

"We have gone from door to door seeking justice and recognition for our martyrs, but instead of compassion, we were treated with disrespect," said one protester, whose son died in the uprising.

The families alleged that they have been attempting to meet Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus for months but have been consistently denied access. "We recently visited Jamuna [the official residence of the chief adviser] but his officials kept us waiting for six hours and sent us away without a meeting," said another protester.

The families also criticised the ongoing trials related to the uprising, calling them a "circus." They claimed that many of the individuals who ordered and orchestrated the deadly crackdown have yet to face justice. "Most of the perpetrators are still roaming free. This is an insult to the memory of those who gave their lives for this nation," they said.

The protesters have vowed not to leave Shahbagh until their demands are met. Their list of demands includes official recognition of the martyrs, fair compensation for their families, and swift legal action against all those responsible for the violence.

Source: The Daily Star