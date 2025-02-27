Khaleda urges ‘ironclad unity’ to defend mass uprising gains | Miscellaneous News

“The people from all walks of life, especially the youth, are eagerly waiting for a positive democratic transformation in Bangladesh,” she said while addressing the opening session of BNP's extended meeting in the capital through a virtual platform from London.

“The people from all walks of life, especially the youth, are eagerly waiting for a positive democratic transformation in Bangladesh,” she said while addressing the opening session of BNP's extended meeting in the capital through a virtual platform from London.

The meeting, which began at 11 am on the LD Hall premises of the Jatiya Sangsad Complex, was attended by 3,500 leaders from across the country.

In her six-minute speech, the BNP Chairperson said all must rise above petty divisions and narrowness and work in the greater interest of the country and the nation.

"The allies of fascists and enemies of Bangladesh are still engaged in deep conspiracies to destroy the achievements of the mass uprising. We must take people along (with us) and foil such plots through ironclad unity," she said.

Khaleda Zia also called upon the people of the country to work together for building a democratic Bangladesh.

"Let us employ our full strength to build a modern, prosperous, and democratic Bangladesh envisioned by Ziaur Rahman, uphold the hard-earned achievements (of mass uprising) and further strengthen our unity," she added.

Source: UNB