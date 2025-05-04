KU authorities decide to expel student who attacked teacher; committee formed | University News

A high-level investigation committee was also formed during the syndicate meeting held on Saturday afternoon, said Prof Dr. Rezaul Karim, VC of Khulna University.

The authorities of Khulna University (KU) have decided to cancel the enrolment of the accused of forming assaulting a teacher of the university.

It was also decided that the student's graduation certificate will be suspended until the committee submits its investigation report within the next five working days, he added.

Prof Dr. Md. Imdadul Haque has been appointed as the head of the committee, while two other members are Professors Dr. Md. Khasrul Alam and Dr. Md. Ajmal Huda.

According to students, on Friday night, Noman struck the head of the teacher and Assistant Student Affairs Director Hasan Mahmud Saki with a metal object on the university campus, causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness.

Later, the injured teacher was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Meanwhile, after receiving the news of the physical assault on the teacher, students emerged from all the halls of the university and began a procession on campus.

They took a stand in front of the VC's bungalow, demanding justice against the accused student.

They said that they would not leave their position until punishment was confirmed. At the same time, the student was declared unwanted on campus by the general students. The protests continued until 2:30 am.

In light of the emerging situation, an emergency syndicate meeting was held on Saturday at 3 pm.

The VC said that the 231st emergency syndicate meeting condemned the incident and made the decisions outlined above.

Moreover, the university's registrar will file a case against the student under criminal law at Harintana police station.