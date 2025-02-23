Kuet student delegation moves towards Dhaka to meet CA | University News

Before leaving the campus, the students wearing red clothes on heads and eyes said they were going to Dhaka to put forward their six-point demand, including resignation of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mashud Chowdhury and Pro VC Prof Dr Shariful Islam.

A delegation of 80 students of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet) on Sunday left Khulna for Dhaka to meet Chief Adviser (CA) Prof Muhammad Yunus amid unrest on their campus following series of clashes between two groups of students.

Two buses carrying the students left the Kuet campus at 8am as they were scheduled to meet the CA at 11am at his official residence Jamuna.

Before leaving the campus, the students wearing red clothes on heads and eyes said they were going to Dhaka to put forward their six-point demand, including resignation of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mashud Chowdhury and Pro VC Prof Dr Shariful Islam.

They alleged that they are feeling insecurity on the campus and will go into safe places after meeting.

The students said they would not return to the campus until their security is ensured but their activities will go online.

Tensions gripped the campus following reported attacks on general students over the demand of banning student politics on the campus.

Chhata Shibir and Chhatra Dal blamed each other for the attacks that left at least 50 students.

In the face of demonstrations by the students, the Kuet authorities said all kinds of politics on the campus will remain banned as earlier and announced the suspension of academic activities at the university till February 28.

But, the students have been continuing their movement to realise their six-point demand.

Source: UNB