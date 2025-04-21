KUET students give 24-hr ultimatum to remove VC | University News

If their demand would not be met, they would go for hunger strike, they said at a press briefing on the campus in Khulna

Students of the Khulna University of Engineering and Technology on Sunday gave an ultimatum of 24 hours to the government to remove the university’s vice-chancellor, Professor Mohammad Mashud.

If their demand would not be met, they would go for hunger strike, they said at a press briefing on the campus in Khulna.

They also staged demonstrations on the campus with their one-point demand for the resignation of the vice-chancellor for his failure to provide security to the students, for instigating filing cases against protesters and for expelling students.

The current situation ignited on April 13 when a probe committee submitted its report to the university authorities.

The committee was formed following a clash over a ban on student politics on February 18 between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s student wing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and the Students Against Discrimination that had left over 100 people injured.

Based on the report, the KUET authorities decided to temporarily expel 37 students for their involvement in the clash at the 101st syndicate meeting on April 14, resuming all academic activities from May 4 and reopening residence halls on May 2.

Protesting at the decisions, KUET students started staging demonstrations on the campus since April 15 and announced their one-point demand for the resignation of the VC.

Some students broke the locks of all six male residence halls on April 15.

At the briefing on Sunday, the students alleged that the interim government was not besides the students.

They demanded the immediate cancellation of the decisions to expel 37 ‘innocent’ students and the withdrawal of a case recently filed by a local.

The students also alleged that the case was filed with the ‘support’ of the university authorities.

They said that they would continue their protest until the VC’s resignation.

Earlier, student politics on the campus was banned on August 11 in the past year.

Later on February 19, the KUET authorities upheld its previous decision to ban student politics.

All academic activities of the university also remained suspended since February 25.