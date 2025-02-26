Kuet students vacating halls after closure | University News

The Kuet administration, however, said that nearly 3,000 students had already left the seven residential halls, with the remaining few expected to depart soon.

A section of students, however, refuse to comply the directive

Students of Khulna University of Engineering & Technology (Kuet) began vacating residential halls this morning following the university's directive to leave the dormitories by 10:00am today.

However, a section of students has refused to comply, calling the decision "unreasonable". Despite their planned protests, no demonstrations had taken place by 11:00am.

Once all students leave, the halls will be sealed by the provosts, the authorities said.

Md Anichur Rahman Bhuiyan, registrar of Kuet, told The Daily Star that the syndicate decided to shut down residential halls to ensure student safety and prevent any unrest.

"We set a 10:00am deadline for vacating the halls, and most students have already left. Those unable to leave due to minor inconveniences will depart shortly. If anyone refuses, administrative action will be taken," he said.

He assured that academic losses incurred during this period would be compensated through additional classes.

However, several students remained in Khan Jahan Ali Hall, Amar Ekushey Hall, and Lalon Shah Hall, with at least 10 telling this correspondent that they would not leave under any circumstances.

They demanded the resignation of the vice-chancellor (VC), claiming he was responsible for the recent violent attack on students.

At least 50 students were seen at Khan Jahan Ali Hall around 10:00am.

"The VC directly instigated the attack. He cannot evade responsibility, and he must step down," a student said.

The students said they would only leave after assessing the situation. If forced out, they planned to stay elsewhere near campus and continue their protests.