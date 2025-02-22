Kuet students write to CA for removal of VC, Pro-VC | University News

The letter mentioned that as per the decision of the 93rd (emergency) Syndicate meeting on August 11, 2024, political activities are strictly prohibited on campus. However, on February 18, 2025, Kuet students organised a peaceful protest against the distribution of membership forms by the university unit of Chhatra Dal, the student wing of BNP.

Students of Khulna University of Engineering & Technology (Kuet) have submitted a letter to Chief Adviser Mohammad Yunus, demanding the removal of Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Masud and Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shariful Islam.

They have also urged for new appointments to these positions.

Around 5,000 students from five batches across 16 departments signed the letter.

In the letter, the students said that on behalf of all Kuet students, they sought urgent attention of the chief ad CA regarding the ongoing issue that has disrupted the campus environment.

The letter mentioned that as per the decision of the 93rd (emergency) Syndicate meeting on August 11, 2024, political activities are strictly prohibited on campus. However, on February 18, 2025, Kuet students organised a peaceful protest against the distribution of membership forms by the university unit of Chhatra Dal, the student wing of BNP.

In response, members of Chhatra Dal forcefully intervened, issuing threats and creating tension among general students.

Subsequently, with the support of local BNP leaders and activists, they launched a violent attack on Kuet students. The assault left over "a hundred students" injured, and despite the attack lasting four hours, the university administration failed to provide security or protection, the students alleged in the letter.

Given these circumstances, students placed a six-point demand, including the resignation of the VC and Pro-VC, before the authorities. However, despite repeated ultimatums, their demands have not been met.

They are now demanding the immediate removal of the VC and Pro-VC for allegedly facilitating political interference on campus, failing to ensure student security during the February 18 attack, showing negligence despite over 150 students being injured, ignoring substantial evidence linking Chhatra Dal and local BNP activists to the assault, and failing to implement the six-point demand despite being given ample time, the letter said.

Students further emphasised the urgent need for a new VC and pro-VC who would ensure campus security and uphold a politics-free and safe academic environment at Kuet. They reiterated their call for immediate action to restore normal academic activities and provide a secure learning atmosphere.

The letter was sent via email to the chief adviser's office yesterday, and a group of students will physically submit the letter tomorrow at the CA's office.

Meanwhile, students marched to the VC's residence yesterday and locked its main gate in protest.

Source: The Daily Star