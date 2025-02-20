Kuet sues 400 people over attacks on students | University News

The Kuet administration formed a four member body to investigate the attacks and asked it to submit a report within three working days; said a media release issued on Wednesday night.

Authorities at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet) have sued 400 unnamed people over Tuesday's attacks on the general students of the institution.

The university’s Security Inspector Md Moniruzzaman Liton filed the case with Khan Jahan Ali police station on Wednesday night, said Shahaduzzaman, public relations officer of Kuet.

The Kuet administration formed a four member body to investigate the attacks and asked it to submit a report within three working days; said a media release issued on Wednesday night.

The decisions to file a case and form the body were taken at the 93rd emergency syndicate meeting of the university headed by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mohammad Mashud on Wednesday.

The meeting also took decisions identifying those involved with the attacks on students, keeping the ban on campus politics of teachers, students and others in force, terminate teachers, officials and staffers of the university if they are found involved with politics upon probe, expulsion for life and cancellation of studentship for the students.

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, at least 50 students were injured in a series of clashes between the general students and the BNP’s student wing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) over banning student politics on the campus.

At one stage of the clashes, outsiders, said to be BNP men, allegedly joined the JCD members, and attacked the students.

The Kuet authority suspended academic activities till February 28 as tension was mounted on Wednesday.

Source: UNB