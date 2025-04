According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), the tremor was recorded at 4:53 pm with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter scale.

A light earthquake shook Dhaka and several other parts of the country on Friday afternoon.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported that the epicentre was situated on the India-Bangladesh border, approximately 68 kilometres north of Cumilla city in Bangladesh and 26 kilometres north of Agartala city in the Indian state of Tripura.