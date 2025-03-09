Magura child rapist to be brought to justice: Home Adviser | interim government News

Jahangir also said that women will perform their duties fearlessly at home and outside and those who will try to obstruct them will be brought under law.

The government is committed to ensuring that the perpetrator of child rape in Magura do not escape justice, said Home Affairs Adviser Lt. General Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Sunday.

He made the remark while visiting the victim undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka on Sunday.

A case was filed with Magura Sadar police station and all four accused were arrested in this connection, he said.

"I have directed the law enforcement agencies to take a tough stance against harassment and rape of women. I also directed the concerned to submit reports to the court after completing quick investigation by making a list of all the violence against women so far,” the home adviser said

He said the criminals involved in the recent incidents of rape will be brought to justice and punished strictly.

Jahangir also said that women will perform their duties fearlessly at home and outside and those who will try to obstruct them will be brought under law.

He said that everyone should be aware and vocal against violence against women. “Family, social and moral values should be nurtured.”

During the visit at the CMH, the adviser inquired about the child's treatment and instructed the hospital authorities to ensure the highest level of medical care.

Senior officials of CMH were also present.

Earlier, on March 6, upon learning about the incident, the adviser contacted the child's mother over the phone and assured her of the government's full support for the child's treatment.

The victim was transferred to CMH from Dhaka Medical College Hospital yesterday for better medical care.

The horrific rape of the minor girl in Magura triggered protests across the country.

Source: UNB