May sees 614 road fatalities | Miscellaneous News

A total of 614 people were killed and 1,196 injured in 597 road accidents across the country in May, according to a report by the Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity.

The report also revealed that 35 people lost their lives and 14 were injured in 48 railway accidents, while nine people were killed and 10 remain missing in seven waterway accidents.

The report was released on Thursday analysing accident reports published in the country's national and regional dailies and online media during the period and a press release in this regard signed by its secretary general was also issued.

A total of 658 people were killed and 1, 270 were injured in 652 accidents on roads, waterways and railways across the country.

Besides, 256 people died and 201 others were injured in some 233 motorbike accidents across the country last month which is 39.02 percent of the total accidents and 41.69 percent of the total fatalities.

Dhaka division witnessed highest 139 road accidents with 148 fatalities and 271 injuries while Barishal witnessed the lowest 30 road accidents with 30 deaths.

Among those killed in road accidents in May, two were members of law enforcement agencies, one army personnel, one firefighting personnel, two physicians, one freedom fighter, 142 drivers, 95 pedestrians, 59 women, 54 children, 66 students, 34 transport workers, five teachers and seven activists of different political parties.

Among the vehicles involved in the accidents were 29.41 percent motorcycles, 12.48 percent buses, 22.53 percent pick-up vans, covered vans and lorries, 5.39 percent private cars, SUVs and microbuses, 6.66 percent CNG-run auto-rickshaws, 14.17 percent battery-run human haulers and 9.31 percent three-wheeler vehicles, said the report.

Of the accidents, 33.50 percent occurred on national highways, 32.83 on regional roads and 28.14 percent on roads.

Besides, 3.51 percent accidents occurred in Dhaka city, 1.50 percent in Chattogram city and 0.50 percent on rail tracks, it added.

The association blamed reckless driving, motorbikes and three-wheelers on highways, lack of street lights, road marking or road sign, movement of unfit vehicles, violation of traffic rules, unskilled drivers and helpers and poor traffic management for the accidents and deaths.

Source: UNB