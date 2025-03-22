Media licenses were issued considering political identity: reform commission chief | Miscellaneous News

"Licenses for televisions and newspapers were not given in open and transparent ways. The licenses of online news portals were also not issued in an open and transparent manner. The licenses were given in collusion and based on political identity (of media owners)," he told a press briefing outside the State Guest House Jamuna here this afternoon.

Media Reform Commission chief Kamal Ahmed today said media licenses were given considering the political identity of media owners during the deposed regime.

Earlier in the day, the Media Reform Commission submitted its report to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the Jamuna.

Kamal Ahmed said there was no issue of public interest in issuing media licenses as those were given considering political identity.

About the media boom in Bangladesh, he said black money was injected into Bangladesh media, saying, "We know those who become the owners of media but we do not know how they have become media owners".

Highlighting the works of the Media Reform Commission, Kamal Ahmed said the government formed the commission on November 18 last and it has completed its task within 100 days.

In preparing its report, he said, the Commission held meetings with stakeholders including journalists and media owners, and exchanged views with about 1400 people across the country.

The present state of media was not created in a day, the commission chief said, adding that the freedom of press and journalists has fallen in a deep crisis due to long malpractice in media.

In this context, he said, the commission reviewed the history of Bangladesh journalism and tried to find out the problems the journalists face and solutions to these problems.

"We tried to take lessons from the history and follow the international best practices in journalism," he added.

About the change in media landscape in Bangladesh after the August 5, Kamal Ahmed said although the Awami League government toppled, media owners did not change but the leaderships of newsmen were changed.

Observing that there is no accountability of media owners in Bangladesh, he said no media owner disclosed the sources of his or her investment in media.

Referring to the recommendations of the Media Reform Commission, its chief said they recommended the government enact a law to ensure the safety of journalists.

He said the commission suggested establishing a permanent media reform commission.

Mentioning that the commission has given about 20 recommendations, Kamal said they proposed providing an entry-level journalist the salary and allowances equivalent to that of a nine-grade BCS officer.

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam and the commission members were also present at the press briefing.

source-UNB