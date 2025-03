The Epicentre of the earthquake was 449 km North-East from BMD Seismic Centre, Agargaon, Dhaka.

A moderate earthquake was felt in parts of Bangladesh on Wednesday morning, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

The tremor measuring 5.6 Richter scale was felt at 11:36 pm, it said.

However, no causalities were reported.