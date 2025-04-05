Modi expressed respect for Yunus despite Hasina’s disrespect: CA’s Press Secretary | Miscellaneous News

"The Indian Prime Minister told Professor Yunus several times during the meeting that India's relations are with the people of Bangladesh, not with any single party or individuals," said the Press Secretary.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep respect for Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and spoke highy of his works during their bilateral meeting held in Bangkok on Friday.

"We saw her (Hasina’s) disrespectful behaviour towards you. But we continued to respect and honour you," Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam quoted Prime Minister Modi as saying, referring to one of the things he said in the meeting while India had good relations with Sheikh Hasina.

The Press Secretary made the remarks in a post shared from his verified Facebook account.

And when Professor Yunus raised the extradition of Sheikh Hasina, Alam said, the response was not negative. "We are confident Hasina will one day be extradited to Dhaka and we will watch the trial of the century," the Press Secretary said.

Alam said it was quite clear India wants to chart a new course in its relations with Bangladesh.

"The Indian Prime Minister told Professor Yunus several times during the meeting that India's relations are with the people of Bangladesh, not with any single party or individuals," said the Press Secretary.

Prof Yunus has said several times in recent months that Bangladesh wants "the best of relations" with India.

"But it has to be based on fairness, equity and mutual respect," Alam added.