Monthly allowance for July victims likely from March: CA press wing | Miscellaneous News

"The adviser of the ministry concerned informed us that they hope the distribution of the monthly allowance (among the families of July martyrs and injured) will begin in March next," he told a press briefing at Foreign Service Academy here.

Speaking at the briefing about the outcomes of a recent meeting on providing supports for the July uprising victims, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said the families of 834 July martyrs, whose names were published in gazette, will get Taka 30 lakh each as one time assistance.

Each family will receive Taka 10 lakh through national saving certificate in fiscal 2024-25, while Taka 20 lakh in fiscal 2025-26, he said.

Every martyr's family will get allowance of Taka 20,000 per month, Alam said, adding that capable members of the martyrs' families will get priority in government and semi-government jobs.

The press secretary said the medical board listed the injured July fighters in three categories - Category A, B and C, and as per the categories, they will get monthly allowances and other facilities.

In Category A, he said, 493 critically injured July fighters, who are unable to lead their lives without support from others despite receiving medical treatment, will get Taka 5 lakh assistance for one time.

Of the amount, each fighter will receive Taka 2 lakh in fiscal 2024-25 through bank cheque, while Taka 3 lakh in fiscal 2025-26, Alam said.

Each of them will also receive Taka 20,000 per month and medical facilities at public hospitals through their life time, he said, adding that they will get treatment facilities at hospitals at home and abroad as per the recommendation of the medical board.

He said they will also get necessary training and rehabilitation facilities apart from receiving identity cards, which will help them get different government facilities.

In Category B, the press secretary said, a total of 908 severely injured July fighters will get Taka 3 lakh assistance for one time.

Of the amount, each fighter will receive Taka one lakh in fiscal 2024-25 through bank cheque, while Taka 2 lakh in fiscal 2025-26, he said.

He said they will also get monthly allowance of Taka 15,000, necessary training apart from receiving identity cards, which will help them avail different government facilities.

In Category C, Alam said, 10,648 injured July fighters, who recovered from injuries after receiving treatment, will get Taka one lakh assistance for one time.

Besides, he said, they will get monthly allowance of Taka 10,000, rehabilitation facilities and identity cards.

Chief Adviser's Senior Assistant Press Secretary Foyez Ahammad was present at the press briefing.

Source: BSS