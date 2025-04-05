Myanmar Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing calls on Chief Advisor | interim government News

Professor Yunus expressed condolences and sympathy to the people of Myanmar following the tragic loss of life caused by the earthquake on 28 March.

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Prime Minister and Chairman of the State Administration Council of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, called on Chief Advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus on Friday at the latter's hotel on the sidelines of the sixth BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok in Thailand.

Professor Yunus expressed condolences and sympathy to the people of Myanmar following the tragic loss of life caused by the earthquake on 28 March. They discussed the humanitarian assistance provided by Bangladesh, including the deployment of Bangladeshi rescue teams to Myanmar in response to the disaster.

“We remain ready to provide further humanitarian support. Our ships are ready,” said Professor Yunus.

The Myanmar Prime Minister congratulated Professor Yunus on assuming the chairmanship of BIMSTEC. He hoped the regional grouping would witness a new dynamism with the Bangladesh leadership.