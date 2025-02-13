Nagad condemns attack on its administrator | Miscellaneous News

Nagad, a leading mobile financial service provider under the Bangladesh Post Office, expresses deep concern and strongly condemns over the recent attack on its administrator Muhommad Badiuzzaman Dider by unidentified missceants.

A general diary has already been lodged on behalf of Nagad with Banani Police Station after the incident. Nagad family has urged the authority that swift and decisive action be taken to bring the perpetrators to justice, said a press release on Thursday.

On Wednesday (12 February), a group of unidentified miscreants attacked the car of Nagad Administrator, who is also a director of Bangladesh Bank, on Road-12 in Banani in the capital. They also used abbusive words to him. A few young men suddenly stood in front of his car, shouted at him and broke the front glass of the administrator’s car with hammers. At that time, his driver also sustained injuries.