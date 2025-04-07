Nagad sees highest-ever monthly transaction in March | Miscellaneous News

The campaign received a great response in the market, contributing to this record-breaking transaction volume.

Nagad, the digital financial service of Bangladesh Postal Department, recorded its highest-ever monthly transactions amounting to Tk 34,000 crore in March this year.

On this remarkable achievement, Nagad authorities have extended their greetings to the entire large family of several crore registered customers, said a press release on Monday (March 7).

Within just six years of operation, Nagad has established itself as one of the leading mobile financial services in Bangladesh. During this time, both its customer base and transaction volume have registered significant growth. Continuing that trend, the company has now achieved its highest-ever monthly transaction volume, up from its previous high of Tk 32,000 crore, recorded in June 2024.

Most of these transactions were from cash-in, cash-out, send money, payments, and mobile recharge. Throughout March, Nagad ran a campaign titled ‘Utsober Khushi Nagade Beshi’, offering users a chance to win gifts every hour through Nagad payments.

The campaign received a great response in the market, contributing to this record-breaking transaction volume.

Nagad Administrator Md. Motasem Billah congratulated all customers, employees, Uddoktas, and stakeholders for their respective roles in reaching this milestone. In a congratulatory message, he said, “Success never comes by chance.

It is the result of collective hard work and effort. Moreover, when everyone works with the same goal and shared values, striving for excellence becomes much easier.”

As the digital financial wing of the Bangladesh Postal Department, Nagad is moving forward with improved services that ensure greater security of customer money. As a result, more and more users are joining Nagad and transacting with increased confidence and comfort, he added.

Notably, Nagad’s highest single-day transaction in March stood at Tk 1,500 crore on the 20th. Earlier this year, Nagad made headlines by crossing the Tk 2,000 crore mark in daily transactions on January 9.