NBR will announce tax rates one year ahead, to help businesses plan accordingly: NBR Chairman | Miscellaneous News

NBR will announce tax rates one year ahead, to help businesses plan accordingly: NBR Chairman

The NBR chairman said this while speaking as the chief guest at a seminar on domestic revenue mobilization, held at ERF Auditorium on Saturday.

The Chairman of the National Board of Revenue Abdur Rahman Khan has said the revenue board will announce tax plans a year in advance, so that businesses can plan their business for next year.

The NBR will not issue unnecessary SROs which affect tax rates in the middle of the year, he said.

The program was jointly organized by the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) and Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID) in coopération of UK International Development.

The NBR chairman said the revenue board will not try to revoke the system of whitening undisclosed money in the upcoming budget.

He also that the unplanned government borrowing has increased pressure on revenue collecting and sets limitations on government spending for health, education and other welfare sectors.

Despite aggressive tax policy, Bangladesh has the lowest tax GDP ratio in South Asia, he pointed out.

source: UNB