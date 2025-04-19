NCP delegation-led by Nahid Islam attends talks with Consensus Commission | Miscellaneous News

Earlier on March 24, NCP submitted its written opinions over the reform recommendations to the National Consensus Commission.

The National Citizen Party (NCP) joined talks with the National Consensus Commission on Saturday morning.

An eight-member NCP delegation led by its Convener Nahid Islam attended the dialogue started at 10:30am with Vice Chairman of the Consensus Commission Prof Ali Riaz in the chair at the Jatiya Sangsad Complex.

The National Consensus Commission arranged the talks as part of a series of dialogues with political parties to reach a national consensus over the state reform initiatives taken by the interim government.

Earlier on March 24, NCP submitted its written opinions over the reform recommendations to the National Consensus Commission.

Out of the 166 reform recommendations made by the Consensus Commission, the NCP agreed to 113 recommendations and agreed partially to 29 others.

On March 20 last, the National Consensus Commission opened its dialogues with political parties aiming to build a national consensus on the reform initiatives undertaken by the interim government.

The commission has already held talks with 12 political parties.

The commission formed under the leadership of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus aims to establish a unified stance on critical reforms.

Since its inception on February 15, 2025, the commission has been working to finalise recommendations for the state reform proposals.

In the initial phase, key recommendations from five reform commissions — covering constitutional, public administration, electoral system, judiciary, and anti-corruption reforms — were compiled and shared with 39 political parties for their feedback. To date, 34 parties have responded.

The National Consensus Commission is working to build national consensus over reform initiatives by mid-July next, by completing the first round of talks with political parties by the first week of May next and entering the second round of talks in the second week of May.