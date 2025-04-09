NCP leaders Hasnat, Sarjis lodge complaints to ACC | Miscellaneous News

When asked about the nature of the complaints, Hasnat Abdullah said, “It’s very confidential.”

Hasnat Abdullah and Sarjis Alam, key leaders of the National Citizens Party (NCP), on Wednesday lodged complaints to Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Abdul Momen.

“We came to the Anti-Corruption Commission with some complaints. We submitted those complaints in writing,” Hasnat Abdullah told the media while leaving the ACC headquarters.

When asked about the nature of the complaints, Hasnat Abdullah said, “It’s very confidential.” When questioned further about whom the complaints were against, Hasnat reiterated, “It’s very confidential. If we reveal confidential matters now, then they won't remain confidential. Besides, the offenders will become alert.”

Sarjis Alam said, “In the past, some people built empires by misusing the ACC. On the other hand, many ordinary people were harassed without any fault. Now we do not expect to see that kind of situation again. We had some complaints which we have submitted in written format. That is why we are here. We are not saying anything more at this moment.”