New party by uprising activists likely to be launched on Feb 26 | Miscellaneous News

New party by uprising activists likely to be launched on Feb 26

The preparatory committee, comprising members of the civic and student platforms, Jatiya Nagorik Committee, and Students against Discrimination, sat at the Nagorik Committee's office at the capital's Banglamotor.

Announcement may come from rally on Manik Mia Avenue

Student leaders who spearheaded the July uprising are gearing up to announce their political party with February 26 in mind as the possible date.

They are considering the formal announcement at a rally on Manik Mia Avenue in the capital.

In the first meeting of the preparatory committee held last night, key leaders asked the committee members to prepare themselves with February 26 in mind, four meeting participants told The Daily Star.

The meeting, which continued till 10:30pm from around 4:00pm, discussed holding a rally and gave responsibilities to individuals for mobilising the people.

It also formed three subcommittees on cultural, medical, and media affairs to oversee different aspects of the announcement ceremony.

Another subcommittee was also constituted to analyse and evaluate the opinions of people collected in the recently launched campaign regarding the new political party.

According to a meeting insider, the new party will be declared at the rally, but its charter may not be revealed.

The discussion on the formation of a new political party, helmed by those who spearheaded the July uprising, came to the fore in September last year.

Adviser Nahid Islam is almost certain to be the convener of the new party while discord has surfaced over the member secretary post.

Sources within the Nagorik Committee say that Adviser Mahfuj Alam wants Nagorik Committee Convener Nasiruddin Patwary to be in the top leadership of the new party.

On the other hand, the former Shibir activists on the platform want Ali Ahsan Zonaed, former president of Shibir's DU unit and a member of nagorik committee's executive body, as the second-in-command of the new party.

Sources said that the key leaders are mulling a senior joint convener post and a senior member secretary post to accommodate former Shibir leaders and avoid a potential split.

Source: The Daily Star