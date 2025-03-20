New Trust Fund with Tk 15 lac established at DU for providing scholarship | University News

15 lac to the Vice-Chancellor of DU Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmed Khan today March 20, 2025 at VC’s Meeting Room of the university to set up this trust fund to perpetuate the memories of her father.

A new trust fund titled ‘Prof. Dr. Abul Kalam Manzur Morshed Trust Fund’ has been established at Dhaka University (DU) for providing scholarship to some meritorious students of different academic years of Linguistics Department. Monzula Morshed, daughter of late Prof. Dr. Abul Kalam Monzur Morshed handed over a cheque for Tk.

DU Treasurer Prof. Dr. M. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, Dean of the Faculty of Arts Prof. Dr. Mohammad Siddiqur Rahman Khan, Director of International Mother Language Institute Prof. Dr. Mohammad Ashaduzzaman, Chairperson of DU Linguistics Department Dr. Monira Begam and Acting Registrar Munshi Shams Uddin Ahmed were present on this occasion.

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmed Khan thanked the donor for her donation to set up this trust fund. Students will be highly benefited by this, he hoped. This type of initiative will play an effective role to strengthen the relationship between DU and the society, he mentioned. Out of the income of this Trust Fund, every year some meritorious students who will secure the highest CGPA in final examinations of different academic years from DU Linguistics Department will be given scholarship. It may be mentioned that late Professor Dr. Abul Kalam Manzur Morshed was born in 1938 and died in 2023. He was a Professor of the Department of Bangla and the Department of Linguistics of DU.