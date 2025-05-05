No classes at Kuet despite reopening after 2.5 months; now teachers go on strike | University News

No classes at Kuet despite reopening after 2.5 months; now teachers go on strike

The crisis began on February 18 following an attack on students on the campus.

No classes were held at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet) on Sunday despite its reopening after two and a half months of closure as teachers started class boycott on various demands.

Md Abdullah Elias Akhtar, Director of Students' Welfare at Kuet, said, “Classes could not be held as the teachers’ association is boycotting academic activities.

The teachers remain firm in their decision. The Vice-Chancellor is holding a meeting with the teachers today.”

Md Faruk Hossain, General Secretary of the Kuet Teachers’ Association, said, “We will not return to classes until justice is served against those responsible for the February 18 unrest and the assault on the Vice-Chancellor and other faculty members. We have already informed the newly appointed acting VC of our stance.”

In the wake of the attack, students demanded the resignation of the Vice-Chancellor (VC), Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Pro-VC), and the Director of Students' Welfare (DSW).

The prolonged protests, including a hunger strike by students, eventually led to the removal of KUET Vice-Chancellor and Pro-VC by the Ministry of Education.

On May 1, Prof Dr Md Hazrat Ali of the Civil Engineering Department at Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (Cuet) was appointed as the acting Vice-Chancellor.

He arrived in Khulna on May 2 and formally assumed office on May 3.

Students expressed frustration by the prolonged suspension of classes and exams.