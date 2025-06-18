No Development Project Should Harm Nature: Chief Adviser | interim government News

The meeting featured presentations by ADB Country Director for Bangladesh, Hoe Yun Jeong, and officials from the Economic Relations Division (ERD), who detailed the vision, strategy, and implementation process of the corridor project.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday emphasized the imperative of safeguarding natural ecosystems during the execution of development projects.

During a meeting held at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka, he instructed officials to ensure that water bodies remain "unharmed and uninterrupted" throughout the implementation of the 'Teknaf to Tetulia Integrated Economic Corridor Development' project, prepared by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The meeting featured presentations by ADB Country Director for Bangladesh, Hoe Yun Jeong, and officials from the Economic Relations Division (ERD), who detailed the vision, strategy, and implementation process of the corridor project.

The initiative aims to facilitate inclusive and sustainable economic transformation through an integrated approach to infrastructure, industrial growth, logistics, and regional connectivity along Bangladesh's southeast-to-northwest transport network.

Key attendees included Road Transport and Bridges Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, Chief Adviser’s Special Envoy on International Affairs Lutfey Siddiqi, Principal Coordinator for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Affairs Lamiya Morshed, and Principal Secretary Siraj Uddin Mia.

Chief Adviser Yunus underscored three critical focal points for the project: preservation of water bodies, consideration of population distribution, and enhancement of international connectivity.

"We must remember that Bangladesh is a delta. We don't want to interrupt our water flow. Our first priority is our rivers. We would go all the way in a different direction if it's necessary," he stated.

"We must keep in mind the location of our population when it comes to any construction. Ours is a flood-prone country. So, we need to work in a way that ensures the river doesn't get clogged," the Chief Adviser said.

"We must avoid building roads in locations that would worsen the flood situation. During floods, people try to find safety on roads, bridges, and railways. So, it's not just a bridge; it's people's safety as well," he added.

"And the third thing is international connectivity. We want to create an investment hub here. So, make sure that roads don't stop here. We also want to connect neighboring countries, including Nepal and Bhutan. Because that's the future," Professor Yunus said.

He further stated, "We are the children of nature. We don't want to destroy it. We want to live in it."

To ensure environmental considerations are integral to the project, the Chief Adviser directed the team to include water experts and develop a comprehensive master plan.

Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan highlighted the importance of environmentally conscious development.

"We need to build our projects without harming nature. We've seen the negative consequences, like the massive road in the Haor region that ultimately devastated the local ecosystem and led to severe flooding for residents," he said.

The 'Teknaf to Tetulia Integrated Economic Corridor Development' project represents a significant step towards sustainable infrastructure development in Bangladesh, balancing economic growth with ecological preservation.