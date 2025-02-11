No job quota for July uprising victims' families, says Nahid | interim government News

He further explained that a monthly allowance has been arranged for those who sustained lifelong injuries, such as blindness or loss of limbs, and are permanently unable to work.

Information Adviser Nahid Islam said that families of those killed in the July uprising will receive a one-time financial grant, along with a monthly allowance and job opportunities.

However, he clarified that the initiative will not be introduced as a new quota in government employment.

He made the announcement in a post on his verified Facebook account last night.

"Only one able-bodied member from each affected family will be provided a job in a government, semi-government, or private organisation based on their qualifications. This will not be considered for any competitive examinations," Nahid wrote.

He further explained that a monthly allowance has been arranged for those who sustained lifelong injuries, such as blindness or loss of limbs, and are permanently unable to work.

"A significant number of those severely injured are young and will have to bear the scars of this movement for the rest of their lives, with many requiring long-term medical treatment," he said.

"Rehabilitating the families of those martyred and severely injured in the July uprising and ensuring their future was our pledge—and it is also the state's responsibility."

"Several thousand families have been left paralysed due to their participation in the uprising. No form of compensation can truly make up for their loss. These families seek respect and dignity above all else," he added.

The interim government yesterday officially began providing financial assistance to the families of those killed and injured in the uprising.

Source: The Daily Star