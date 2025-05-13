Notification banning AL activities won't restrict freedom of expression of others: interim govt | interim government News

The Ministry of Home Affairs on May 12 issued a notification regarding the ban on the activities of the Awami League.

The notification issued yesterday banning the activities of Awami League and its affiliated bodies will not hamper the freedom of expression of other political parties or individuals, the interim government said today.

This notification was issued under the Anti-Terrorism Act, said a statement issued by the Chief Adviser's Press Wing.

According to the law and the notification, until the trial proceedings are completed in the International Crimes Tribunal, all activities of the Awami League (including all its affiliated bodies, associate entities, and like-minded groups) are declared banned.

The activities included any form of publication, campaigning through media, online platforms, and social media, as well as organising rallies, meetings, and conferences.

The ban will be applicable to the leaders, activists, and members of the AL and its affiliated bodies.

However, this notification does not hamper the freedom of expression of any other political party or individuals, according to the statement.

The expression of logical, constructive, or lawful analysis or opinions regarding the AL, its activities, or various measures taken by the government against the party is not restricted by this notification.

Over the past 15 years, particularly during last year's student-people uprising, there have been specific allegations of attacks, enforced disappearances, killings, inhumane torture, terrorist acts, and crimes against humanity against the Bangladesh Awami League and its affiliated bodies and like-minded organisations.

In connection with these alleged crimes, numerous cases are currently under trial against the AL leaders and activists in the International Crimes Tribunal and in the country’s criminal courts, the statement read.

After August 5, 2024, members of the AL and its associate bodies have carried out terrorist acts, including attacks and incitement against students and commoners participated in the uprising, with the intention of obstructing justice, creating public fear, and hampering national security.

These actions have instilled fear particularly among plaintiffs and witnesses in the ongoing cases, raising concerns over the obstruction of justice and disruption of law and order in the country.

In light of these circumstances, the notification was issued yesterday, the statement said.