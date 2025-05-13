Now BU students commence hunger strike demanding removal of VC | University News

Today's move raises the stakes of the movement, although the demand remains the same.

Students of Barishal University (BU) on Monday night began an indefinite hunger strike demanding the removal of Vice Chancellor Professor Sucharita Sharmin, against whom they were already embroiled in a movement stretching back over four weeks.

Till now, the students had organised sit-ins on campus, torch processions on the Dhaka-Kuakata highway, blockades, and press briefings, besides locking the Vice Chancellor’s residence, to press home their demand.

The announcement of the wildcat hunger strike came during an emergency press briefing where student leader Sujoy Shuvo declared Dr. Sharmin ‘unwanted’ on campus. The students started the strike at 9:30pm.

Apparently the VC has not communicated with students at any point during their 28-day-long protest, instead choosing to address the situation via a Facebook livestream recently. “We reject this fascist leadership],” Shuvo said.

Earlier in the day, the student-led shutdown brought the university's operations to a near standstill. While exams continued in 25 departments, classes remained suspended due to low attendance.

Faculty members also expressed solidarity through press briefings and public statements while some administrative staff joined the student protests.

“We have repeatedly informed higher authorities about our justified demands,” said Sujoy. “But since our concerns have been ignored, we have no choice but to escalate. If the VC does not resign by 2pm Tuesday, we will bring all of southern Bangladesh to a halt.”

Another protester, Mosharraf Hossain, said, “We’ve made this decision collectively—students, faculty, and staff. If our demands are not met soon, the movement will become even more intense.”