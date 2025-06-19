NSA meets US Deputy Secretary of State | Miscellaneous News

They discussed the Rohingya issue, ongoing tariff negotiations between Bangladesh and the US, developments in South Asia; and the democratic transition in Bangladesh.

National Security Adviser Dr Khalilur Rahman on Wednesday met with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau at the State Department in Washington, DC.

They discussed the Rohingya issue, ongoing tariff negotiations between Bangladesh and the US, developments in South Asia; and the democratic transition in Bangladesh.

Deputy Secretary of State lauded the leadership of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at a critical juncture for Bangladesh and reiterated continued US support for Bangladesh.