NSU conducts fire drill in collaboration with Fire Service | University News

The drill commenced with the sound of sirens, signaling an immediate evacuation of all classrooms, offices, and other facilities on campus. University staff and coordinators guided participants to designated safe zones, including the NSU Plaza area. In adherence to safety protocols, all lifts were shut down, and evacuees were directed to use staircases for a safe and orderly exit. Additionally, demonstrations were held on the proper use of fire extinguishers and methods to control fires involving LPG gas cylinders.

North South University (NSU), in collaboration with the Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence, conducted a fire drill on Thursday (13 March) to enhance emergency preparedness and response strategies on campus.

The exercise aimed to evaluate and improve the university’s readiness to handle fire-related emergencies effectively, said a press release.

The event began with a seminar led by Syed Monirul Islam, Senior Station Officer of the Baridhara Fire Service and Civil Defence Station. The seminar focused on critical topics such as fire prevention, extinguishing techniques, rescue operations, and emergency evacuation procedures. Following the seminar, a practical fire drill was conducted to simulate a real-life emergency scenario.

The drill commenced with the sound of sirens, signaling an immediate evacuation of all classrooms, offices, and other facilities on campus. University staff and coordinators guided participants to designated safe zones, including the NSU Plaza area. In adherence to safety protocols, all lifts were shut down, and evacuees were directed to use staircases for a safe and orderly exit. Additionally, demonstrations were held on the proper use of fire extinguishers and methods to control fires involving LPG gas cylinders.

North South University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Abdul Hannan Chowdhury expressed his gratitude to the Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence for organizing the drill. He stated that ensuring the safety of everyone on campus is our top priority.

The fire drill was attended by key members of the NSU administration, including Prof. Abdur Rob Khan, Treasurer and Pro Vice-Chancellor, NSU; Brig Gen (Rtd) Md Nurul Momen Khan, Director, Administration; Mohammad Zahid Hossain, Director, Operation and Maintenance; and Mushtaque Habib, Project Director.

NSU officials were also present on the occasion, demonstrating the university’s collective commitment to safety and emergency preparedness.