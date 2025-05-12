NSU’s DHP holds Annual Retreat | University News

Participants took part in a diverse array of indoor and outdoor activities, including cricket and a contemplative mindfulness session facilitated by Raihana Sharmin, Lecturer in DHP, it added.

North South University’s (NSU) Department of History and Philosophy hosted its annual retreat recently at the Heritage Resort in Narsingdi. Under the theme ‘Collaboration, Connection, and Celebration,’ this day-long event brought together faculty members, staff, and invited guests in an environment to promote dialogue, strengthen team spirit, and engage in visionary planning for the department's future.

The day commenced with an ice-breaking session led by Professor Dr. Mahbubur Rahman, Chair of the Department of History and Philosophy (DHP), which set a positive tone for a day filled with reflection and joy, said a press release on Monday (May 12).

Participants took part in a diverse array of indoor and outdoor activities, including cricket and a contemplative mindfulness session facilitated by Raihana Sharmin, Lecturer in DHP, it added.

A notable feature of the trip was that DHP chair Professor Mahbubur Rahman presented and discussed the main goals and strategic plan of the department. This was followed by a collaborative creativity segment led by psychology lecturer Najiyah Afrin, as well as an engaging ‘Treasure Hunt’ that brought faculty members together with a lot of fun activities and exploration.

The retreat also served as an emotional farewell for Professor Dr. Sharifuddin Ahmed, a distinguished urban historian and the founding Chair of the DHP. His dedication to the DHP was honored with heartfelt tributes and reminiscence.

The day concluded with a raffle draw and a closing ceremony, providing a joyful and engaging finale to the event. Professor Abdur Rob Khan, the Treasurer and Pro-Vice Chancellor (Acting) of the NSU, was present at the event and presented the gifts to the winners.

In his speech, Dr. Abdur Rob Khan emphasized on the importance of liberal arts education in Bangladesh and asked the DHP faculty members to undertake some research projects with the publication of high-quality articles for peer-reviewed journals.