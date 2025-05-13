NU asks its edn instts not to hold lavish receptions, charge extra fees | University News

The educational institutions have also been asked not to take any additional fees from the students apart from the regular fees, including exam fee, admission fee and session fee.

The National University authorities on Monday instructed all educational institutions under its jurisdiction not to organise lavish receptions spending money from their coffers.

The instruction would also be effective for the university’s vice-chancellor, pro vice-chancellor, treasurer and other teachers or officers when they would visit the educational institutions.

The instructions were directed at the principals and chairpersons of ad hoc committees or governing bodies and conveners of other committees.

The instructions came in a circular issued by the university on Monday.

The circular reads that many students from poor, low-income and middle-income families are studying in the educational institutions in remote areas under the university to obtain higher education.

The university authorities believe that their burden of expenses should be lessened as much as possible, which was everyone’s responsibility particularly as the country is facing an economic crisis at the moment, it further reads.

The circular, although published on Monday, was signed by the university’s college inspector Md Abdul Hai Siddique Sarkar on May 8.