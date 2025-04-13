NU VC demands 5pc of national budget for education | University News

Prof Amanullah stressed the need for a cultural revolution in the country through sports and arts.

National University (NU) Vice Chancellor Prof ASM Amanullah has urged the government to allocate at least 5 percent of the national budget for the country's education sector.

Adequate budget for education is prerequisite to produce skilled human resources so that they can glorify the country on the global stage, Prof Amanullah said while inaugurating a programme marking the silver jubilee of Echo Pathshala and College here as the chief guest today.

Dr Muhammad Shahid Uz Zaman, executive director of Eco-Social Development Organization (ESDO) and chairman of the college's governing body, presided over the function.

Prof Amanullah stressed the need for a cultural revolution in the country through sports and arts.

He, however, shared a plan for construction of national examination centres to avoid using schools and colleges as venues for public examinations such Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations.

No educational institution will remain closed for even a single day in future to hold such examinations, he added.

Eco Pathshala and College Principal Selima Rahman delivered the welcome address.

NU Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Lutfar Rahman, Dhaka University's Theater and Performance Studies Prof Israfil Shaheen, eminent cultural personality Mirza Faisal Amin and former deputy director of education Md. Akhtaruzzaman addressed the function, among others.