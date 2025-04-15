Nurun Nabi New DMD of Sonali Bank | Miscellaneous News

He completed graduation and post-graduation in Economics from Jahangirnagar University.

Md. Nurun Dabi joined as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of state owned Sonali Bank. Prior to his joining, he severed as General Manager in the same bank. Recently he promoted as DMD through a circular of Financial Institutions Division on 10 April and posted to Sonali Bank, said a press release on Tuesday (April 15).

Having 30 years of diversified experiences Md. Nurun Nabi started his banking carrier as Senior Officer of Sonali Bank in 1995. He held different positions in Sonali Bank with efficiently and successfully such as Branch Manager, different divisions head at head office, the release added.

He had served as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of India Operation and Sonali Investment Limited (SIL). He completed graduation and post-graduation in Economics from Jahangirnagar University.

He is also a Diploma Associate of the Institute of Bankers, Bangladesh. He participated in a notable number of national and international trainings, workshops, seminars. Md. Nurun Nabi was born in a Nobel family in Masterpara at Baliadangi, Thakurgaon. His father A. B M Khalilur Rahman was a distinguished educationist in Thakurgaon.