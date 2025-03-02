Officials of 25 cadres observing daylong work abstention | BCS News

The protesting officials on Saturday issued a one-week ultimatum and warned of a tougher movement if their demands for cadre-based ministry positions, merit-based promotion to deputy secretary and higher ranks, and equality for all cadres in the civil service were not met.

Officials from 25 cadres outside the administration cadre of Bangladesh Civil Service are observing daylong work abstention in all departments and offices across the country today, protesting at the dominance of the administration cadre and suspension of 12 officials.

Under the banner of the Inter-Cadre Discrimination Elimination Council, they kept the emergency services, including hospital services, outside the purview of the strike.

Many protesting BCS officers also formed human chains wearing black badges for one hour in front of their offices across the country on Sunday.

The protesting officials on Saturday issued a one-week ultimatum and warned of a tougher movement if their demands for cadre-based ministry positions, merit-based promotion to deputy secretary and higher ranks, and equality for all cadres in the civil service were not met.

They held an opinion sharing meeting on Saturday on the Public Administration Reform Commission’s full report which was made public on February 8.

On Sunday a group of BCS officers were seen holding a human chain programme in front of the Shikkha Bhaban.

The council’s coordinator Muhammad Mofizur Rahman from the human chain alleged that the reform commission was biased towards the administration cadre and that it had submitted the final report ignoring the suggestions and demands of the other cadres who had been voicing for the establishment of expertise-based ministries and the cancellation of quota system for deputy secretary posts.

'We will announce our next programme after a week,' he added.

Officials said that the protesting officials also formed human chains at Farmgate and Agaragaon areas in the capital.

Inside the Shikkha Bhaban, officials were not seen in their rooms while visitors were seen waiting for them outside their rooms.

Since the reform commission disclosed its draft recommendations on December 17, civil servants under the administration cadre and the rest 25 cadres have faced off against each other, demanding their fair shares in the administrative services.

The public administration reform commission recommends that 50 per cent quota should be reserved for the non-administration cadre officials aspiring for deputy secretary posts, which the protesting 25-cadre officers have refuted

Source: newage