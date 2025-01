Md Jahangir Alam Khan, deputy chief information officer of the Primary and Mass Education Ministry, confirmed this in a media statement on Thursday.

The online transfer process for assistant teachers of government primary schools to their respective upazilas/thanas will begin on January 20.

Source: UNB