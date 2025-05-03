Our aim is to formulate a consensus-based National Charter: Prof. Ali Riaz | interim government News

Ali Riaz said, “Various political groups have presented their views based on different ideological perspectives. We hope that in the interest of the nation and democratic reconstruction, all parties will be willing to give some ground.”

Vice Chairman of the National Consensus Commission Prof Ali Riaz today said the commission’s objective is to formulate a National Charter based on consensus aimed at fully restoring the democracy in Bangladesh.

Ali Riaz said, “Various political groups have presented their views based on different ideological perspectives. We hope that in the interest of the nation and democratic reconstruction, all parties will be willing to give some ground.”

Referring to the student-led mass uprising in July last year, he said, “It had laid the foundation of the national unity, which is essential for the country’s progress. We must come together. This doesn’t mean we have to agree on everything.”

“But on the fundamental issues of state-building, restructuring, and creating democratic and accountable governance system, I believe we can reach common ground. That is the mission of the National Consensus Commission,” he added.

Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote coordinator and NPP (National People's Party) Chairman Fariduzzaman Farhad said, ”Out of the 166 proposals submitted by the National Consensus Commission, the alliance agrees with 112, disagrees with 26, and is partially in agreement with 28.”

A delegation of 11 leaders from the alliance, led by Farhad, participated in the dialogue.

Addressing Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus, he said, “Please ensure an election where people can say, after 15 long years, we have finally witnessed a real vote.”

He emphasized that the public must be able to say that they have re-established their voting rights and formed a government of their choice.

Moderated by Chief Advisor’s Special Assistant Monir Haidar, it was also attended by Consensus Commission members Safar Raj Hossain, Dr. Badiul Alam Majumdar, and Dr. Iftekharuzzaman.

The National Consensus Commission was formed on February 12, 2025, with the approval of Chief Adviser Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus to reach a consensus on the proposals submitted by the political parties on different issues of governance, constitution and election and make recommendation to the interim government accordingly.