Our job is to support teachers, students: Dr Bidhan | interim government News

Our job is to support teachers, students: Dr Bidhan

Officials from the primary and mass education ministry and the primary education directorate attended the day-long workshop.

Primary and Mass Education Adviser Prof. Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar today said teachers and students are the main essence of education and the ministry's job is to facilitate them.

The adviser made the remarks at a workshop organized by the directorate of primary education at the Primary Teachers' Training Institute (PTI) at Mirpur.

Director general of primary education directorate Abu Noor Md. Shamsuzzaman and director general of the National Academy of Primary Education (NAPE) Farid Ahmed, among others, spoke at the event.

Officials from the primary and mass education ministry and the primary education directorate attended the day-long workshop.

Source: BSS