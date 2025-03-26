Pakistan deputy high commissioner calls on JU Pro VC | University News

The Deputy High Commissioner discussed various aspects of academic collaboration, including student exchange programmes, scholarships for JU students and infrastructural development, according to the press release.

Pakistan Deputy High Commissioner to Bangladesh Mohammad Wasif paid a courtesy call to Jahangirnagar University (JU) Pro Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Prof Dr. Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman today.

The meeting was held around 11:30 am at the Vice Chancellor's office, said a press release signed by Mohammad Mahiuddin, acting director of JU's Public Relations Office

The Deputy High Commissioner discussed various aspects of academic collaboration, including student exchange programmes, scholarships for JU students and infrastructural development, according to the press release.

Pro VC Prof Dr Mahfuzur Rahman thanked him for his interest and highlighted the possibilities of signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Pakistani universities to enhance bilateral academic and research cooperation.

JU treasurer Prof Dr. M Abdur Rab, proctor Prof Dr. A. K. M. Rashidul Alam and Pakistan High Commission's commercial secretary Zian Aziz were also present at the meeting.

Following the courtesy call, the Deputy High Commissioner, along with the Pro-Vice Chancellor, visited different infrastructures of the university, including the central mosque.

He expressed interest to assist in the renovation and expansion of the central mosque of the university.

Source : BSS