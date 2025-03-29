Peking University confers honorary doctorate on Prof Yunus | University News

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus received an honorary doctorate degree from Peking University (PKU) here this morning.
The PKU conferred the honorary doctorate on the Bangladesh chief adviser at a function held at the university conference hall in Beijing.
Chief Adviser Prof Yunus also delivered a lecture on the occasion.
After wrapping up his four-day China tour, he is expected to return home this evening.
Chair of the Peking University Council He Guangcai was present on the occasion, among others.
Source : BSS