People long deprived of voting rights during fallen regime: CA | Miscellaneous News

The chief adviser said fascism was formed in the country through a reign of corruption, looting and enforced disappearances and killings.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today said the countrymen were long deprived of their voting rights during the fallen Awami League regime.

"...in independent Bangladesh, a just society could not be established yet. For a long time, the countrymen have been deprived of their voting rights," he said while conferring Independence Award-2025 on seven luminaries at Osmani Memorial Auditorium here.

Turning to black night of March 25, Prof Yunus said, "Today is March 25, a day of massacre that is stigmatised in the history of human civilisation".

On this night in 1971, the Pakistani occupation forces mercilessly opened fire on unarmed people, sleeping Bengalees, killing several thousands of people, he said.

Since March 25 of 1971, the chief adviser said the people of this country had built armed resistance against the Pakistani forces and Bangladesh became independent through a nine-month long war.

On the occasion, he recalled with deep respect all the brave martyrs and freedom fighters participated in the war of independence.

Prof Yunus said the aim of the 1971 war of independence was to establish a just society, where the rule of law would prevail, basic human rights would be ensured, and a discrimination-free society would be established.

He also remembered with respect the martyrs and injured in the July Uprising.

"Because of their sacrifice, we got the opportunity to dream of building a New Bangladesh. We will never let this opportunity go in vain," he added.

Highlighting the illustrious life and works of those who were honoured with the Independence Award-2025, Prof Yunus said this year, the interim government adorned six prominent citizens with the award posthumously for their outstanding contributions to the nation.

Terming all of them as great sons of the soil, he said Professor Jamal Nazrul Islam was a world-renowned scientist.

"All the celebrated scientists of the world know him. He was always engaged in the welfare of nature and people," the chief adviser added.

He said Al Mahmud was one of the brightest poets of modern Bangla literature as his poems have inspired many poets, writers and readers.

Prof Yunus also said Sir Fazle Hasan Abed was the founder of the world's leading non-government development organisation -BRAC - and he was engaged in the works of building Bangladesh during and after the Liberation War.

Abed established BRAC with the money from the sale of a flat in London, he said, adding that BRAC is now playing an important role in multifaceted works, including improving the living standards of marginalised people.

He said: "We are happy to confer the state award on writer and intellectual Badruddin Umar."

A replica of award conferred on Umar will be kept at the National Museum as an inspiration for next generation, he added.

Noting that two bright stars of Bangali music and arts are Azam Khan and Novera Ahmed, Prof Yunus said the first sculpture was inaugurated in East Bengal by Novera, while he was the pioneer of modern sculpture.

"And the emperor of Bangla pop music, Azam Khan, inspired the youth of this country by singing songs during the great liberation war. He sang for the deprived people of the society. Azam Khan is an icon for thousands of the country's young musicians," he said.

The chief adviser also said BUET student Abrar Fahad is the inspiration of the Gen-Z, who led the July mass uprising.

Abrar was killed by terrorists while protesting strongly for justice and freedom of speech, he said, adding, "We are proud to honour him with the state award."

"Those who received this award today could not see this achievement in their life period. It is very painful. We remember their contribution with gratitude on this day." Prof Yunus said.

He paid deep respect to the memory of the deceased awardees and prayed for eternal peace of their departed souls.

Extending his greetings to the relatives of the Independence awardees, the chief adviser said: "We are happy to be able to give them this recognition and honour".

He said their works will hearten the youths from generations to generations.

source: Bss