Permanent education commission demanded | University News

Speakers, including academics and young leaders on Saturday demanded formation of a permanent education commission for reforming the country’s education system, education policy and education curriculum.

They stressed the need for publishing a white paper on corruption in the education sector during the ousted Awami League regime.

The speakers made the demand at a national dialogue, organised by Bangladesh Chhatra Kalyan Trust at the National Press Club in the capital Dhaka.

Dhaka University former vice-chancellor Anwarullah Chowdhury emphasised the importance of goodwill of political leaders and the government to bring about changes in the education sector to strengthen the backbone of the nation.

He said that education commissions were formed in the past and the commissions submitted their reports with recommendations but no government worked to implement the recommendations.

‘The decline in the quality of education hurts me,’ Anwarullah said, adding that a corrupted education system and the absence of a quality education policy are responsible for it.

He said that although he was hopeful about the interim government formed through a student-led mass uprising, he despaired as no reform commission was formed for the education sector.

Anwarullah demanded the government form a permanent education commission for building an educated population.

‘A white paper on education sector corruption will have to be published,’ he demanded.

Bangladesh Shikkhak-Karmachari Oikya Jote president and Bangladesh Nationalist Party organising secretary Salim Bhuiyan said that education sector was neglected though education was considered as the backbone of the nation.

He mentioned that political leaders used students for their own ends and had no interest in bringing improvement in education.

He also mentioned that the main barrier to taking and implementing a quality education policy was bureaucrats and AL accomplices.

National University vice-chancellor ASM Amanullah, BCKT vice-chairman Lotif Masum, its executive director Nure Alam Talukder and others spoke at the dialogue.