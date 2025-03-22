PhD to be introduced in private universities soon | University News

Professor Faiz also said the PhD program will be introduced in private universities as soon as possible as quality faculty members are available there.

University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Professor S M A Faiz on Saturday said the important persons from public and private universities recently sat down for a discussion. There was a discussion that quality is big deal. There is no matter who is private and who is public. He said, “So, we will work together on this issue.”

The UGC chairman came up with the observation while speaking at a view exchange meeting organized by Private University Association on Saturday evening.

Professor Faiz also said the PhD program will be introduced in private universities as soon as possible as quality faculty members are available there.

He added: “We are lagged behind in higher education. We have to work a lot in this regard.”

In the function, Private University Association Chairman Dr. Md. Sabur Khan said critical issue that demands our attention is the provision of PhD programs within private universities. The lack of such opportunities is leading to a significant outflow of our brightest students and faculty to foreign institutions.

This brain drain not only deprives our universities of valuable talent and research potential but also results in a substantial financial loss for the country, he said.

By enabling qualified private universities to offer PhD programs, we can retain our best minds, foster a vibrant research ecosystem, and contribute to the advancement of knowledge within Bangladesh.

We urge the UGC to expedite the process of granting PhD awarding authority to private universities that meet the prescribed criteria. We are confident that many of our institutions.