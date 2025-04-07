Philippine Ambassador Nina P. Cainglet calls on Chief Adviser | interim government News

The discussions highlighted the potential areas for increased cooperation, such as agriculture and education, with both sides expressing optimism about the future of Philippine-Bangladesh relations.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus met with Philippine Ambassador Nina P. Cainglet at the State Guest House Jamuna on Monday.

They discussed strengthening bilateral relations between the Philippines and Bangladesh. Key topics included the expansion of trade and commerce between the two nations and the exploration of potential MOUs to further solidify collaboration across various sectors.

Ambassador Nina P. Cainglet conveyed full support for Bangladesh’s Interim Government on behalf of President Bongbong Marcos and the people of the Philippines.