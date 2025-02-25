Police bar march of interns, medical students at High Court gate | Medical News

Earlier, they gathered at the Central Shaheed Minar, protesting against what they claim is an attempt by medical assistants to use the "doctor" title through legal means. Some doctors also took part in the march.

Police blocked the march of intern doctors and medical students at the High Court gate around 12:30pm today.

Several hundreds of interns and students from various government and private medical colleges started "March for Justice" programme around 12:15pm, demanding five key reforms, including restricting the title "doctor" exclusively to MBBS and BDS degree holders.

Speakers at the event highlighted that a writ petition was filed by medical assistants in 2013 seeking the right to use the title "doctor". With the case pending for 11 years, they alleged that medical assistants have been unlawfully using the title despite legal restrictions.

The High Court is set to pass an order on the writ today, and protesters urged for its swift resolution to prevent further misuse of the title.

Their additional demands include the recruitment of 10,000 doctors as quickly as possible and raising the BCS job entry age limit to 34 years.

