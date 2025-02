Police charge batons on demo against annulment of asst teacher appointment

The law enforcers took action when the protesters gathered around the chief adviser's residence, Jamuna, around 3:00pm.

Police charged batons and used water cannons on demonstrators protesting against a High Court verdict that cancelled their appointment as assistant teachers at the government primary schools.

Yesterday, the High Court scrapped the government's decision to issue appointment letters to 6,531 candidates selected as assistant teachers in government primary schools.