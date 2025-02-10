Police charge batons, use water cannons on protesting teachers at Shahbagh | Miscellaneous News

Police charge batons, use water cannons on protesting teachers at Shahbagh

Dainikshiksha Desk
Miscellaneous 10/02/2025 02:14 pmPublished:
Police today charged batons and used water cannons and sound grenades to disperse protesting teachers who were demonstrating at Shahbagh protesting cancellation of their appointments as assistant teachers in government primary schools.

The protesters began gathering at Shahbag intersection around 11:00am, according to our photographer on the scene.

In a statement, the demonstrators said the recruitment process was conducted in three phases, with the first and second phases completed and appointments made. However, no decision has been made regarding the third phase.

"A total of 6,531 candidates were included in the final merit list but have yet to receive their appointments. We urge the authorities to resolve this issue immediately," the statement added.

Source: The Daily Star