49 arrested for vandalism, attacks during pro-Gaza protests | interim government News

In a determined effort to bring those accountable to justice, police conducted raids last night targeting the perpetrators. Additionally, our law enforcement agencies are diligently reviewing video footage captured during the protests to identify more individuals involved. These operations will continue until all those responsible for this violence and destruction are apprehended.

Bangladesh police have swiftly moved to take action over the violent and unlawful events that unfolded during the Pro-Gaza protests in several cities on Monday. These attacks and acts of vandalism are an affront to public safety and the rule of law.

As of now, at least 49 individuals have been arrested in connection with these incidents. The police have acted swiftly, and two cases have been formally filed. Further investigations are underway, and additional cases are in the process of being filed against those responsible for these reprehensible acts.

We urge anyone with information that may assist in the investigation to come forward. Together, we can ensure that those who seek to undermine the peace and stability of our society are held accountable.